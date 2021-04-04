Will Smith's solo home run
Will Smith drills a solo home run down the left-field line, increasing the Dodgers' lead to 4-0 in the top of the 8th inning
Will Smith drills a solo home run down the left-field line, increasing the Dodgers' lead to 4-0 in the top of the 8th inning
Holiday has only been with the Bucks since November, but Milwaukee has liked what they've seen.
What a game.
The four-time All-Star is reportedly headed to the Clippers.
Valencia walked off to support their teammate, but inaction from referees forced them to return to the pitch.
Sidney Crosby is a master of all facets of the game, and that includes his ability to embellish a borderline call with the best of them.
Former Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis spoke to media for the first time all season and was asked what he wanted Kings fans to know about the alleged domestic violence incident in October 2020.
With undefeated Gonzaga and Baylor both advancing to the national title game with Final Four victories on Saturday, it sets up the single-best national title game on paper in the history of the NCAA tournament.
Tom Brady continues to break records.
Could the Masters, set to tee off next week, become the next battleground over the state of Georgia's controversial election law?
There is still plenty to play for in the Premier League and Serie A, even if the title races are effectively over.
Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.
Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.
PARIS — Marseille laboured to a 2-0 home win against last-place Dijon on Sunday but strengthened its bid for a Europa League place after its rivals dropped points over the weekend. The scrappy victory moved sixth-place Marseille one point behind Lens in fifth place and a Europa League spot next season. Rennes and Montpellier dropped three points behind Marseille by drawing their matches on Sunday, the day after Lens was held by Lyon. It was a third win in four games for Marseille's new coach, Jorge Sampaoli, but he was clearly frustrated at times. Dijon has not won this year, losing 11 straight league games and drawing the other three. Despite facing poor opposition, Marseille struggled to create anything in a drab first half. Seconds before the break, Argentina centre back Leonardo Balerdi, who is on loan from Borussia Dortmund, headed in Dimitri Payet's corner at the near post. Payet set up the second goal for another central defender as Alvaro Gonzalez nodded home from his free kick in the 78th. Montpellier was held 1-1 at Angers while Rennes needed a late equalizer from striker Serhou Guirassy to draw 2-2 with Reims. English striker Stephy Mavididi's header just after halftime earned him a ninth goal of the season for Montpellier, but Stephane Bahoken equalized for Angers in the 71st. In other matches Sunday, it was: Lorient 1, Brest 0; Bordeaux 2, Strasbourg 3; Nantes 1, Nice 2; and Nimes 0, Saint-Etienne 2. Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg netted twice for Nice. Twenty years after winning its eighth league title, former league standout Nantes is 19th and deep in relegation trouble with just seven games remaining. A hectic Saturday saw defending champion Paris Saint-Germain lose at home to Lille, which is three points clear at the top. PSG star Neymar was sent off for the second time this season. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press
The Vancouver Canucks being brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 virus makes players and coaches elsewhere in the all-Canadian North Division uneasy for that team and their own. Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster were officially on the NHL's protocol list with Sunday's addition of forward Marc Michaelis and defenceman Jalen Chatfield. A member of the coaching staff had also been affected. The Canucks are off the ice at least until Tuesday and have had four games postponed because of the virus. "It's something that we've talked about all season long, is keeping it (COVID) out," Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said Sunday. "It's a huge part of the season, unfortunately. "What's happening in Vancouver is a lot more than hockey. We're obviously hoping everyone is doing all right and families and everyone are OK, and they get healthy as quickly as possible." A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive. The league requires individuals with positive tests to self-isolate for 10 days, and for close contacts to self-isolate for two weeks. Vancouver's situation brings home for the rest of Canada's NHL clubs the pitfalls of operating in a pandemic. "It just reinforces you've got to do things right," Oilers head coach Dave Tippett said. "Try to give yourself the best chance to keep it out as you can. I think all the players are trying to do a good job, but sometimes that virus, it finds its way. "You feel for those guys out there. Hopefully they can get through it, but it's certainly concerning." The Montreal Canadiens had four games postponed, including three against the Oilers, when a pair of forwards were subject to pandemic protocols in March. "It wasn't our team, but it affected us a lot," McDavid said. "It was kind of a reminder, and obviously with what's happening with Vancouver just to how important it is to keep this thing out." Habs forward Tyler Toffoli, who spent the back end of last season with the Canucks, says he's been in contact with former teammates in Vancouver. "Just making sure they're OK," Toffoli said Saturday. "It's definitely a scary situation and hopefully it doesn't get any worse than what it is." Each team in the NHL is scheduled to play 56 regular-season games. The start of the 2020-21 season was delayed until January and shortened because of the pandemic. Vancouver's postponed game against Winnipeg on Tuesday will be the 45th pushed back by COVID-19, with the first 37 in the NHL's three divisions in the United States. Winnipeg forward Adam Lowry says he's checked up on former Jets teammate Tyler Myers, who is one of the Canucks on that team's protocol list. "First and foremost, we're worried about their safety, their health and wellness," Lowry said. "That's the thing at the forefront. Hockey is second. "We were all hopeful and tried to do our best to limit the possibility of this becoming a thing or this running through a team like this. "Obviously it was a risk. Seeing how contagious the virus is and things like that, we're just hoping that they're near the end of the positive tests and everyone that's kind of contracted the virus, and their family members and things like that, they make a full recovery." Chris Tanev, who played 10 seasons in Vancouver before signing with the Calgary Flames in the off-season, says he's also been in touch with former teammates. "You hope everyone is OK and no one has any serious side effects or anything from testing positive or catching COVID," Tanev said Sunday. The Canucks were scheduled to be in Calgary on both Thursday and Saturday, but those games are in question given the scale of Vancouver's situation. "The league's going to make the calls on all that, how long they shut down and if we're going to play make up games," Tanev said. "I think everyone is still waiting to see what happens with that. "Thus far, the Canadian division had been pretty good. Obviously Montreal two weeks ago had their positives and now Vancouver. The restrictions are there and are in place for a reason." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Condensed Game: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Randal Grichuk homered to back T.J. Zeuch's four scoreless frames in the Blue Jays' 3-1 win
Condensed Game: Austin Hays had two RBIs while Bruce Zimmerman tossed six solid innings to propel the Orioles over the Red Sox, 11-3
MANCHESTER, England — Mason Greenwood completed a strong comeback by Manchester United in a 2-1 win over Brighton that strengthened the team's grip on second place in the Premier League on Sunday. While Manchester City is all but certain to capture the league title, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is looking to underline its progress by finishing as runner-up and going all the way in the Europa League. Brighton made life difficult and United academy graduate Danny Welbeck put the visitors on course for their first-ever league victory at Old Trafford, only for Marcus Rashford and Greenwood to reply in the second half. This match was far less dramatic than United's 3-2 win in September’s reverse fixture — when Bruno Fernandes converted a penalty after the final whistle — but Brighton made the hosts work hard for its victory. United consolidated second place and is four points ahead of third-place Leicester and 11 ahead of Tottenham in fifth. Dean Henderson was chosen ahead of David De Gea in goal for United and did well to repel a point-blank header from Welbeck, only for the striker to direct home the rebound in the 13th minute. Rashford provided a smart, angled finish from Fernandes' pass to make it 1-1 in the 62nd. Brighton's penalty appeals fell on deaf ears after Harry Maguire appeared to pull back Welbeck close to the goal, before Greenwood’s diving header from Paul Pogba's mis-hit shot completed the recovery in the 83rd. Solskjaer revealed in his pre-match interviews that United could be without Anthony Martial for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Orioles sweep opening series with an 11-3 win
Phillip Evans rips an RBI single to right-field, scoring Bryan Reynolds and trimming the Cubs' lead to 4-3 in the top of the 8th inning
CALGARY — An unexpected steal and a force put Canada's Brendan Bottcher in the situation he wanted against Switzerland on Sunday at the BKT Tires & OK Tire World Men's Curling Championship. Tied with hammer in the extra end, an untimely miss proved costly in his first loss of the competition. Bottcher was light on his final draw to give up a steal of two as Peter de Cruz pulled out a 6-4 victory at the Markin MacPhail Centre. "It's a shot I'd like to have more often than not," Bottcher said. His Edmonton-based team of Darren Moulding, Brad Thiessen and Karrick Martin caught a break when Swiss fourth Benoit Schwarz had his first stone pick in the ninth end. That shut down hope for a Swiss deuce and Schwarz's angle-raise double attempt to blank was just wide, giving Canada a steal and a 4-3 lead. Bottcher forced Schwarz to hit for one in the 10th to set things up nicely in the extra end. However, with a stone on the centre line at the top of the four-foot ring, Bottcher had to throw a little wider than usual. "It's always a little bit of a question mark when you're taking that bit of extra ice," Bottcher said. "Is it going to be a little faster or is it going to be a little bit slower out there? "At the end of the day I think we knew the right time, I just threw it a little bit light." De Cruz improved to 4-0 after seven draws while Bottcher fell to 3-1. Bottcher, who had the lowest percentage of the eight players at 78 per cent, gave up two early steals against De Cruz but pulled even with a deuce in the seventh end. "I think we could have done a few things better that game but it's a long week," Moulding said. "You're going to make mistakes. "I don't know if going through this event at 15-0 is a realistic thing either. You take the loss and move on." De Cruz moved into a first-place tie with Norway's Steffen Walstad. "It was a very good game," De Cruz said. "They're a super strong team. Whenever you play Canada in the big events, you know it's the fixture that's going to pop out on the schedule when you look at it. "We're extremely happy and we're going to enjoy this for a bit." Bottcher was in a six-way tie for third place at 3-1 entering his afternoon game against Jaap van Dorp of the Netherlands. Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated Germany's Sixten Totzek 9-3 and Sweden's Niklas Edin edged Sergey Glukhov of the Russian Curling Federation 8-7 in an extra end. American John Shuster doubled Japan's Yuta Matsumura 10-5 in the other early game. An evening draw was also scheduled for Sunday. Round-robin play continues through Friday afternoon. The top two finishers in the 14-team round-robin earn byes to the semifinals on Saturday. Teams sitting third through sixth will compete in qualification games with winners to reach the final four. Medal games are set for April 11. The top six teams will also earn spots for their respective countries at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Edin beat Canada's Kevin Koe in the 2019 world championship final in Lethbridge, Alta. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic. No spectators are allowed in the WinSport Arena, which was also the case at the recent Canadian men's, women's and mixed doubles championships. Two Grand Slams are next on the bubble calendar before the world women's playdowns in late April. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2021. The Canadian Press