Will Smith's solo home run (19)
Will Smith opens the scoring with a solo home run to left field, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the 2nd inning
Kimbrel is currently fifth all-time with 440 career saves.
CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs and Mazi Smith were all held out of practice Wednesday for the Cowboys due to injury.
Follow along as the 2024 MLB postseason picture comes into focus over the final days of September.
Love was initially facing a 3-6 week timeline. A return this week would put him well ahead of schedule.
The Pirates' rotation is in good hands with Paul Skenes and Jared Jones.
Lane Kiffin said Wake Forest had violated an "unwritten rule" in canceling the 2025 matchup.
You ever get so mad you take your shoe off to make a point?
Fantasy football analyst Pranav Rajaram highlights several backfields he's monitoring closely in Week 3.
Bryce Young was benched by the putrid Panthers on Monday. He can still rebound, but the company he's keeping at the moment in terms of No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks isn't great.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don busts out the panic meter to get a temperature check on the players who have disappointed the most through two weeks.
Manning surged to be the No. 7 favorite at BetMGM following his five-TD performance vs. UTSA.
Philly will need plenty more firepower on Sunday when they visit New Orleans. Jalen Hurts and Barkley will need to carry the load heavily then as they did Monday night.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 PPR flex rankings.
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
There's a reasonable chance that the Patriots took issue with Reagor's less-than-flattering social media post on Tuesday.
Trout last played for the Angels on April 29 before tearing the meniscus in his left knee.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 kicker rankings.
Liverpool beat AC Milan 3-1 in the Champions League, but Christian Pulisic continued his hot start to his second season in Italy.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 3 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 3 running back rankings to kick off the 2024 season.