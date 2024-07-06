Will Smith's solo home run (12)
Will Smith connects for an opposite-field solo home run, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
Will Smith connects for an opposite-field solo home run, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the 1st inning
The Dodgers put up seven runs in the ninth inning Tuesday to sneak out with an 11-9 win over the Rockies.
A Mets reliever's ERA went from 3.38 to 14.54.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros discuss the United States Men’s National Team crashing out of the Copa America, Argentina advancing after an epic shootout with Ecuador and Spain knocking out Germany in the Euro’s.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman dig into what is going wrong with the Yankees, who was selected as an All-Star starter and give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
We're halfway through the MLB season, which means it's a perfect time to look ahead to how the upcoming free agent class is shaping up.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest won't feel the same without Joey Chestnut, but the show must go on.
Howard Eskin, 73, was also banned from the 76ers' training facility until further notice.
The newly-built CPKC Stadium, the first built specifically for a women's professional sports team, has a capacity of 11,500.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
The Lions should be a good team, and that matters to the MVP race.
The offseason version of Hard Knocks kicked off on Tuesday night with the New York Giants.
Dick Vitale underwent surgery to remove cancerous lymph nodes on Tuesday morning.
The Vikings solved a QB question with J.J. McCarthy.
"This referee was awful ... It's literally embarrassing."
The Goodyear blimp confirmed that, no, it was not providing footage for Monday night's game.