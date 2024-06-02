Will Smith's RBI double
Will Smith sharply lines an RBI double to left field, scoring Freddie Freeman to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-1 in the 5th inning
The New York Mets were the cure for the ailing Los Angeles Dodgers.
Payton Henry, a Blue Jays minor leaguer, is reportedly doing well.
Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each netted a brace in the win.
The Panthers will face either the Oilers or the Stars.
Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored goals in the second half to give Real Madrid its 15th Champions League title with a 2–0 win over Borussia Dortmund.
The Yankees slugger was struggling massively in April. He now leads MLB in home runs.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Means, a former All-Star, is a free agent after this season.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap the Western Conference Finals, and discuss the future of the Timberwolves, before previewing the 2024 NBA Finals.
Acuña Jr. suffered a second ACL tear in three years during Sunday's win over the Pirates.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Demus will receive her gold medal at a ceremony at the foot of the Eiffel Tower during the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Osaka had Swiatek on the ropes, but the three-time French Open champion advanced to the third round with a third-set rally in a thriller.