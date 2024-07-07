Will Smith picks off Blake Perkins at second
Will Smith makes a strong throw to nab Blake Perkins at second base for the first out of the top of the 5th inning
Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda joined a fantastic foursome by getting 12 hits in 12 straight at-bats.
The Summer of George is here.
The 23-year-old Polish tennis star has held the top spot in women's singles almost non-stop since 2022.
Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitcher Jared Jones won't throw for approximately two weeks after going on the IL.
Carlos Alcaraz rallied from a set down to defeat Frances Tiafoe in five sets 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-2.
The Yankees have lost 13 of their last 17.
"He's OK, but that bounced right into his belly ... Oh, no. Not on the belly."
On today's episode of Zero Blitz, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab pitch which NFL teams have the best Mount Rushmores for every position group.
JJ Redick is a first time head coach, but he'll have plenty of experience backing him up.
Despite slugging 27 home runs this season, Shohei Ohtani won't be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the fan vote portion, followed by A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Angel Reese.
Texas Rangers rookie Wyatt Langford shined on "Sunday Night Baseball," hitting for the cycle against the Baltmore Orioles.
Dalton Del Don has a quintet of hitters for fantasy baseball managers to consider adding.
One injured person said, "They are lucky no one died."
Jordan Shusterman is joined by guest host Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they try to figure out what’s gone wrong for the defending champs, as well as give their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla and preview the weekend slate in baseball.
Here's your spot to keep tabs on the status of the biggest names on the market.
The Buffs are ranked ahead of teams like Missouri and Tennessee and is just one spot behind Ole Miss.
The draft is in the rearview mirror and now the NBA turns its attention to free agency.
The Saints hovered around .500 last season and that could happen again after an uninspiring offseason.
Jhonkensy Noel had quite an MLB debut.