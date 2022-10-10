Smile for Nanny!: Grandparents Do Their Best to Assist Fall-Themed Baby Shoot

First-time grandparents were all hands on deck during a fall-themed photoshoot in Ontario, Canada.

Video recorded by Taylor Ann O’Neil shows her parents doing their best to capture a smile from her three-month-old, Blakelynn, while they photograph her sitting in a pumpkin.

O’Neil said her parents were delighted to be involved. “They are very loving and involved grandparents who were very excited to capture this moment,” O’Neil told Storyful. Credit: Taylor Ann O’Neil via Storyful