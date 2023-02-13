Smart baby adorably follows commands
Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes supported her father in style at the Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler successfully defended his WM Phoenix Open title Sunday at TPC Scottsdale to regain the No. 1 spot in the world. Scheffler closed with a 6-under 65 to beat Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., by two strokes in breezy conditions on the firm and fast Stadium Course. The 26-year-old Texan will jump from second to first in the world rankings, taking the top spot from Rory McIlroy with his fifth PGA Tour victory. Scheffler made a 22-foot eagle putt on the par-5
Four Moose Jaw Warriors players, including one Edmonton Oilers draft pick, have been suspended indefinitely as they're investigated for potential violations of team rules and the Western Hockey League's Standard of Conduct policies. The WHL made the announcement in a news release on Saturday prior to the Warriors game against the Regina Pats in Regina. The four players involved — defenceman Marek Howell, 16; forward Lynden Lakovic, 16; defenceman Max Wanner, 19; and goalie Connor Ungar, 21 — wer
There aren't many occasions anymore when one can say Sidney Crosby did something in a game for the first time. The Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar received a game misconduct for the first time in his 18-year NHL career midway through the third period of a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings. The two-time league MVP was battling for position with Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson in front of the net and was knocked to the ice.
RABAT, Morocco — Calgary's Stephen Ames fired a final round 73 on Saturday to finish off a wire-to-wire victory at the Trophy Hassan II tournament in Morocco. Ames finished the three-round PGA Tour Champions event with a 9-under total of 210, five shots better than runner-up Mark Hensby of Australia. Ames, who burst from the gate with what would tie for the low round of the tournament in the first round — a 6-under 67 that included eight birdies — needed only 18 pars in the final round on the re
Fans once again called the NFL #rigged after a late holding call on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl 57.
Joe Biden won't be giving a pregame Super Bowl interview with Fox after White House says the network canceled the sitdown.
The "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star told Insider he'll be so stressed about the Kansas City Chiefs' fate that he may not be able to focus.
A borderline late penalty impacted the outcome of Sunday's Super Bowl. Was it the right call?
The Andy Reid vs. Eagles storyline is compelling, but a tragedy caused by his son, which seriously injured a then-5-year-old girl, can't be ignored.
The week leading up to Super Bowl, Brittany Mahomes has been in Arizona with couple's 11-week-old son, Bronze, and 23-month-old daughter, Sterling.
The MMA community was in awe of Islam Makhachev again after he halted Alexander Volkanovski's bid at champ-champ status at UFC 284
Rob Gronkowski's "Kick of Destiny" sounded like a great idea in the beginning, until the exact details became public.
The Premier League’s referees’ chief Howard Webb has summoned all officials to an emergency meeting after two major Var errors took place in separate matches on Saturday.
The Arizona Coyotes scratched star defenseman Jakob Chychrun for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Blues with an imminent trade looming.
From the opening kickoff to the final play, the broadcast duo of Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen sounded like Super Bowl veterans.
The Kelce brothers made sure to share an emotional hug with each other following Super Bowl 57, and both got to embrace their mom.
MONTREAL — In front of friends and family, Jordan Harris recorded his first career two-goal game. It was special feeling to cap off a special weekend for the Montreal Canadiens, particularly their defencemen. After beating the New York Islanders 4-3 in the first of back-to-back matinee games, Montreal capped off the weekend with a convincing 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday. With Mike Matheson and Justin Barron adding goals on Saturday, Montreal's defencemen scored four of the 10 t
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard.