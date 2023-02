The Canadian Press

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Two days after being named MVP of the NHL All-Star Game on home ice, Matthew Tkachuk had a five-point night with two goals as the Florida Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-1 on Monday night. Tkachuk, who was also named NHL First Star of the Week for his All-Star performance, had a hand in the first three goals for the Panthers. His five-point night also made him the fifth player in the NHL to hit 70 points this season as he surpassed Jonathan Huberdeau for most points