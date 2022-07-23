Small Plane Crashes Into Water Off Huntington Beach

A small plane towing a banner crashed into the water off Huntington Beach, California, on July 22, the local fire service said.

The occupant of the plane was removed from the aircraft with no serious injuries, the Huntington Beach fire department said. Local reports said the pilot and someone who assisted in the rescue were later taken to hospital.

Footage by Patrick Enman shows the plane in the water just meters from beachgoers on Friday afternoon. The plane is later towed off the beach. Credit: Patrick Enman via Storyful