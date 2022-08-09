Small Plane Crash Lands On California Freeway

A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on a California freeway on Tuesday, August 9, video shows.

The Corona Fire Department said the plane crashed on the 91 Freeway eastbound in Corona. Video by the department shows crews arriving at the scene and working to extinguish flames from the burning aircraft.

Local media citing authorities said the plane, carrying a pilot and a passenger, hit a truck carrying three people. No-one was hurt, KTLA reported. Credit: Corona Fire Department via Storyful