Small businesses hope for local support on Saturday
Websites appeared to report in late 2023 via Facebook and Instagram ads that Wendy's had plans to close down. However, this was false.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday.
Beware of terrorists bearing gifts. Compassionate goals and unrelenting war make for a complex mix. While freeing Hamas’s October 7 victims is laudable, there are right and wrong ways to do so. There are costs as well as benefits. Here, Hamas has won a significant victory. Whether the deal sets a definitively negative precedent for Israel remains unclear, but it casts doubt on whether it will attain its legitimate goal of eliminating Hamas’s terrorist threat.
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
The 'Modern Family' alum danced with her sister and niece at the family gathering and posed for a photo with her son
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was blaming the "liberal media" for trying to distract voters.
Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
CALGARY — A police officer who slammed a handcuffed woman to the ground face first in Calgary six years ago is out of a job. Const. Alex Dunn was found guilty in 2020 of assault causing bodily harm. Dunn had taken Dalia Kafi to Calgary police headquarters in 2017 for allegedly breaking a curfew. A security camera showed him throwing the woman down, her hands handcuffed behind her back, with blood pooling on the ground where her face hit the floor. Kafi died of a suspected overdose in June 2021,
Kristy Greenberg pointed out the "worst part" of a new affidavit against the former president in his New York civil fraud trial.
Researchers used data on almost half a million people to identify foods that could help us live longer.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Rita Ora attended Vogue's Forces for Change event and wore a see-through dress with a bizarre face mask - read more
King Charles' sadness revealed after the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's friend Prue Penn...
The former X Factor presenter said that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne feel ‘uncomfortable’ living in Los Angeles.
Ukrainian drones continue to hunt down Russian military personnel who have "strayed from the herd," catching them in the most inopportune moments.
These hilarious animal photos took the top prizes in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Temporarily occupied Crimea and Russia’s Volgograd Oblast were reportedly attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry (MoD) and local monitoring channels reported on Nov. 24.
Tensions in Congress are rising to the point that lawmakers are close to throwing hands.
Russia views Moldova's decision to join EU sanctions against it as a hostile step aimed at destroying ties with Moscow and will retaliate, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday. The Russian denunciation was issued in response to a vote in Moldova's parliament agreeing to abide by the punitive measures as part of measures to alter its legislation as required for its bid to join the European Union. "Its aim is the complete destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations, which, through the fault of official Chisinau, are already in a very deplorable state."