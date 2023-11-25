Small Business Saturday

CBC

A heated debate is brewing in Alberta and it has implications for the future of primary care in the province.This week, the provincial government announced nurse practitioners will be allowed to set up their own publicly funded independent practices as early as January.During Wednesday's news conference, Premier Danielle Smith touted the plan as a "key part" of the solution to a shortage of family physicians that has left an estimated 600,000 — or more — Albertans without care."Help is on the wa