Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday
Websites appeared to report in late 2023 via Facebook and Instagram ads that Wendy's had plans to close down. However, this was false.
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured Friday at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an incarcerated person was assaulted at FCI Tucson at around 12:30 p.m. local time Friday.
The Princess Royal persuaded the King to evict the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Frogmore Cottage, according to a new book.
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump dies while running to presidential reelection in 2024, how are other GOP candidates impacted?
Investigators have identified the married couple killed Wednesday in a fiery explosion near the US-Canadian border that prompted a massive law enforcement response.
A heated debate is brewing in Alberta and it has implications for the future of primary care in the province.This week, the provincial government announced nurse practitioners will be allowed to set up their own publicly funded independent practices as early as January.During Wednesday's news conference, Premier Danielle Smith touted the plan as a "key part" of the solution to a shortage of family physicians that has left an estimated 600,000 — or more — Albertans without care."Help is on the wa
Prosecutors warned judges about his fraud trial threats. His attorneys called it ‘irrelevant information’
Sunset Boulevard star Nicole Scherzinger looked breathtaking in this stunning chainmail mini dress transformation
The 'Modern Family' alum danced with her sister and niece at the family gathering and posed for a photo with her son
Researchers used data on almost half a million people to identify foods that could help us live longer.
The former X Factor presenter said that she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne feel ‘uncomfortable’ living in Los Angeles.
The former president reportedly ranted about "so-called Christians."
Brennan and Erin Schlagbaum, who paid off more than $300,000 of debt and hit a seven-figure net worth, share the three index funds they invest in.
Rita Ora attended Vogue's Forces for Change event and wore a see-through dress with a bizarre face mask - read more
The Duchess of Edinburgh rarely breaks royal etiquette, so it came as a surprise when she ignored a beauty rule this week
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
The Prince of Wales donned a soldier's uniform on Thursday, delighting royal watchers in the process
An enormous trove of 100,000 ancient coins were recently discovered in Maebashi, a city in Gunma Prefecture, Japan, with archaeologists estimating some of them to be over 2,000 years old. Archaeologists identified 44 different coins from the sample. The oldest one was believed to be a Ban Liang coin from 175 BCE.
King Charles' sadness revealed after the death of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's friend Prue Penn...
Passengers receive full refund and future discount from Norwegian Cruise Line after canceling months of sailings in 2025.