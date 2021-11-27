Small Business Saturday

CBC

This time, speed skater Courtney Sarault made sure her second-place finish would count. The 21-year-old from Moncton, N.B., picked up a silver medal in the women's 1,500 metres in short track action on Saturday at the fourth and final World Cup stop of the season in Dordrecht, Netherlands. A week ago, Sarault was second to the finish line in the women's 1,000 but following video review was penalized and knocked out of medal contention for making contact during a pass. She clocked a time of two m