Small Business Saturday

This tomato risotto might be my most requested dish among old friends. They love it, which is handy for me as it couldn’t be easier to make. It’s a great one for a mixed table of veggies and meat eaters. It’s slightly different every time I make it; sometimes I’ll add a little chilli or the juice of a lemon, use stock rather than water, or make a kind of salsa verde to drizzle on top or fry off a handful of breadcrumbs or pine nuts for added crunch. Make whatever tweaks you fancy – the goal is a