Small Bird Picks Seeds From Palm of Wisconsin Woman

A small bird warily accepted the invitation of a woman to come and feed from her palm in Eagle River, Wisconsin, even pecking at her finger as it decided what type of seed it fancied.

Vicki White extended her hand to the nuthatch, the name by which the species is known, and was able to capture the moment the bird landed on her hand.

“Birds typically fly in, get a seed, and take off and nuthatches are generally more hesitant to take seeds from one’s hand,” White told Storyful.

“I thought it was interesting that this guy hung around and was particularly picky about what he was looking for.” Credit: Vicki White via Storyful