'Slow the testing down, please' -Trump on COVID-19

"Here's the bad part, when you do testing to that extent, you're gonna find more people, you're gonna find more cases. So I said to my people, 'slow the testing down, please,'" Trump said.

Experts say expanded diagnostic testing accounts for some, but not all, of the growth in cases - numbering at least 2.23 million nationwide on Friday - and that the mounting volume of infections was elevating hospitalizations in some places.