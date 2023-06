Large hail pelted parts of central Wyoming on Friday, June 23, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of storms in the area.

This slow-motion footage was captured by Denzyl Brown, who said he filmed it from his home in Riverton on Friday afternoon.

Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were issued for the area through Friday afternoon, the NWS said. Credit: Denzyl Brown via Storyful