How to slow down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry 'NFL GameDay Morning'
The "NFL GameDay Morning" show you how to slow down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
The Ravens' best brand of offense this season has been running it like a service academy. In Jackson's last playoff game, the Ravens couldn’t sustain drives vs. KC. This year feels different.
Jackson was up to his old tricks in the first half of Baltimore's playoff opener.
If you played this game 100 times, each team might win 50. The Ravens dominated the Bills earlier this season with Derrick Henry leading the way, but here are the keys to the rematch.
Without Zay Flowers in the lineup, Baltimore switched to a run-first option, and holy heaven did it work.
Buffalo has never been a home underdog in a playoff game.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy dive into Super Wild Card Weekend, highlighting the Ravens' dominant win over the Steelers, powered by Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and an unstoppable offensive line. They discuss the Rams’ nine-sack statement against the Vikings, the Eagles’ defensive masterclass against the Packers, and rookie Jayden Daniels’ breakout performance leading the Commanders past the Bucs. Plus, they debate the Steelers’ future, analyze the Texans' upset over the Chargers, and make bold Divisional Round predictions. Don't miss this action-packed postseason breakdown!
The Steelers slumped badly late in the season, including a loss to the Ravens.
The Lions and Ravens led with four players each named first-team All-Pro.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Is this the year the Ravens finally reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson?
The Ravens clinched the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs with a win.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
The Ravens still need some help. If the Steelers and Ravens win out, Pittsburgh would win the AFC North based on the third tiebreaker, which would be a better record against common opponents.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made just enough plays to overcome an otherwise ugly offensive day for Kansas City. That might not work next week against a much tougher opponent.
The Bears have a surprise name among their candidates.
Detroit, which needed to win just two home games to make the first Super Bowl in franchise history, is out. The Commanders are moving onto the NFC title game for the first time since the end of the '91 season.
Sarkisian's new deal with the Longhorns reportedly adds a year to his contract and adds a raise to an already lucrative salary.
Patrick Mahomes drew a couple of controversial calls against Houston.
Thinking about what approach to take to the quarterback position in 2025 fantasy football? Well, Andy Behrens has some news for you.
What you need to know and where to tune in for a packed three-day weekend of sports.