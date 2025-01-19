How to slow down Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry 'NFL GameDay Morning'

Yahoo Sports

6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy dive into Super Wild Card Weekend, highlighting the Ravens' dominant win over the Steelers, powered by Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, and an unstoppable offensive line. They discuss the Rams’ nine-sack statement against the Vikings, the Eagles’ defensive masterclass against the Packers, and rookie Jayden Daniels’ breakout performance leading the Commanders past the Bucs. Plus, they debate the Steelers’ future, analyze the Texans' upset over the Chargers, and make bold Divisional Round predictions. Don't miss this action-packed postseason breakdown!