Slot on Konate's Man of the Match performance against Arsenal
Arne Slot admitted Mo Salah made the difference for Liverpool FC during the away clash at Arsenal, but he claimed that Ibrahima Konate was coming closer to achieving Man of the Match.
Arne Slot admitted Mo Salah made the difference for Liverpool FC during the away clash at Arsenal, but he claimed that Ibrahima Konate was coming closer to achieving Man of the Match.
New England scored late to beat its rival, which had huge expectations coming into this season and now sits at 2-6.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Kyle Hamilton dropped a would-be game-winning interception for the Ravens a play before Winston's go-ahead touchdown pass.
Was Elko's comment a not-so-subtle reference to former coach Jimbo Fisher?
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman react to the Dodgers going up 2-0 in the World Series, discuss Shohei Ohtani’s injury and try to make sense of Aaron Judge’s struggles.
Penn State stays undefeated before a clash with Ohio State next week in State College.
Missouri's offense was wretched without QB Brady Cook.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
It was Abdur-Rahim’s hope that he could “teach life through basketball” and help the players he coached avoid that pitfall.
In today's edition: Boise State vs. UNLV, previewing the World Series with MLB Network's Mark DeRosa, Rams upset Vikings, the NFL's favorite snack, and more.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 8. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 8 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
A former trainer for the Los Angeles Clippers is suing the team for wrongful termination, claiming he was fired for voicing complaints about treatment Kawhi Leonard received for injuries.
Patrick Mahomes' viability as fantasy QB1 has been a hot topic due to his disappointing start to the season, but Andy Behrens says don't give up yet.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Barcelona beat Bayern Munich 4-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League — after five consecutive losses to the German giants by an aggregate score of 19-2.
The assembled media were not prepared to see the Lewis dressed as the Oregon mascot.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.
The Ohtani ball auction was two minutes from ending. Then 11 bids came in.