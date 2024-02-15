Slimetime Bloopers 'NFL Slimetime'
Watch some Slimetime bloopers from the 2023 NFL season on "NFL Slimetime".
VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions didn't waste any time trying to fill the void created by the departure of all-star defensive lineman Mathieu Betts. Betts, the CFL's top defensive player last season, signed with the NFL's Detroit Lions on Tuesday, the first day of CFL free agency. Betts posted a league-best 18 sacks last season, the most ever in a single campaign by a Canadian. On Tuesday night, the Lions signed American defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a one-year contract. The 31-year-old Robertso
After falling just short of a Super Bowl berth, the Detroit Lions will need to re-tool their roster as the offseason begins ahead of the NFL draft.
Former Bears head coach Marc Trestman has found a new home on the Chargers coaching staff.
Kanye West seemingly hoped to upstage Taylor Swift and reignite their age-old feud at last weekend’s Super Bowl — but the “Anti-Hero” singer reportedly thwarted his alleged plans. The newly minted 14-time Grammy winner, 34, allegedly got the embattled “Heartless” rapper, 46, booted from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after learning he’d purchased seats in front of her suite for the showdown ...
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Wednesday, three days after losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced the decision to move on after one season with Wilks in charge of the defense. Shanahan called it a “really tough decision” but said he wants to find a coordinator who was a better scheme fit for the talent on San Francisco's defense. "We felt pretty strongly that this was the decision that was best
The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade quickly transformed from a day of celebration to the scene of a deadly shooting.
Andy Reid has three Super Bowl wins to his name, but his salary is only the third-highest of any coach in his division. That has to change.
You’ve probably seen the video of Andy Reid jumping on top of Chris Jones to celebrate the Super Bowl. Here’s the backstory.
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
Hundreds of thousands gathered in downtown Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs’ latest NFL championship on Wednesday.
Jeremy O'Day opened CFL free agency with a huge bang. The Saskatchewan Roughriders general manager signed seven players on Tuesday. Included was running back A.J. Ouellette, who ran for more than 1,000 yards last season with the Toronto Argonauts after helping them win the 2022 Grey Cup. Ouellette, who signed a two-year deal, certainly addresses a need. Last season, Saskatchewan (6-12) boasted the league's second-worst ground game (84.4 yards per game) in missing the playoffs for a second straig
See Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed tackle some orders and wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. surehandedly hand them out Tuesday at this Blue Springs restaurant.
For Mathieu Betts, the time was right to make a second attempt at cracking an NFL roster. Betts signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, shortly after becoming a CFL free agent. The former Laval star's first NFL foray came in 2019 when he signed with the Chicago Bears an undrafted free agent but was among the club's final cuts. This time, though, the six-foot-three, 250-pound Betts will head south of the border not only with the benefit of an NFL training camp under his belt but
Canadian Mathieu Betts, one of the CFL's most coveted free agents, is returning to the NFL. The CFL's outstanding defensive player last season has signed a contract with the Detroit Lions, the NFL team announced Tuesday. The 28-year-old became a free agent in Canada at noon ET on Tuesday. This will mark Betts's second attempt at securing an NFL job. He signed with the Chicago Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent after being selected in the first round, third overall, in that year's CFL draft
Dana White explains why Conor McGregor has yet to return.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has received a contract extension less than a week after earning his fourth Super Bowl ring. The Chiefs announced Spagnuolo’s extension on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday before the parade celebrating their latest Super Bowl title. The announcement didn't reveal the terms of the deal. Spagnuolo, 64, has been Kansas City’s defensive coordinator since 2019, and the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl in three of
The NFL's own version of March Madness is not far off, so we ranked the top 25 NFL free agents in 2024. Chiefs star Chris Jones topped the list.
This 2024 MLB season will be dominated by talk of one superteam – but what's your club's outlook?
Patrik Laine and his agency criticized an insensitive comment about suicide made on a podcast Monday in reference to the Columbus Blue Jackets forward, who is currently receiving care from the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Octagon Hockey, in a statement posted to social media Tuesday, said it was disappointed in the “reprehensible remark” about Laine being away from the team because he was contemplating a “Remington retirement,” which refers to suicide. Laine, in a social media post of hi