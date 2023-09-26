Slim chance for showers before significant warmup
Slim chance for showers before significant warmup
Slim chance for showers before significant warmup
Shania Twain wore a see-through dress, showing off toned arms and legs, while on tour in Dublin. Fans have thoughts about her tour outfit.
Trump reportedly had some choice words for Peter Thiel after the tech billionaire and Republican mega-donor pulled back on his public support.
The case was domestic in nature, authorities say
The Institute for the Study of War cited an online account alleging Putin demanded that his top military leader stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive within a month.
Travis Kelce told the world he asked Taylor Swift to attend one of his Kansas City Chiefs football games, and Swift showed the world she accepted. A source explains why.
Fox NewsWhile Fox News remains one of the few cable networks to air live remarks by Donald Trump, it showed Monday that it will still quickly pull the plug if the former president depicts the right-wing network in a bad light.The network broadcasted Trump’s speech uninterrupted from when he began speaking at 2:52 p.m. EST until thirteen minutes into the next programming block, when he mentioned his absence from last month’s GOP primary debate, which Fox News hosted. “I was someplace else,” he to
When asked about the NFL's newest "It" couple - Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce - Patriots coach and noted Swiftie Bill Belichick had the perfect response.
Let's unpack this.
Travis Barker has shared an important health update with fans to explain why he’s currently off the road. The musician, age 47, held up a positive Covid-19 test on Instagram. He uploaded the image on Friday alongside the emojis “🤒😵🥴.” Blink-182’s next performance is listed for Oct. 2 at the Altice Arena in Portugal. The …
General Milley recently gave damning interview about Trump’s past comments
A North York couple has found themselves facing a massive car repair bill mere months after buying a brand new Lexus and it's all because of their attempts to protect their new vehicle — one of the most stolen makes in Ontario.Mitchell Levine and his wife considered themselves loyal Lexus customers, even after they lost two vehicles, including a Lexus, to thieves within the past 16 months. So when they visited Ken Shaw Toyota last July, the couple say they told the sales person they wanted to ad
New video shows inflatable Russian T-72 tanks meant to confuse the enemy and waste weapons. Both sides have employed this strategy throughout the war.
Former president complained that migrants at southern border all have ‘good phones’
Police are investigating what caused the rifle to fire.
It seems the famed actor is dating outside of his comfort zone now.
Previous versions of the drone had a range of about 25 miles, weighed about 35 lbs, and could cruise at about 70 mph, Forbes reported.
A Ukrainian drone took a strikingly precise path to find a hidden Russia position in Luhansk Oblast, a video posted by the military shows.
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan rolled the tape on the former president's comments on abortion.
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz led the criticism of the far-right lawmaker.
The Prince of Wales has reportedly hired a valet - just like his father, King Charles