Slightly warmer weekend

The Canadian Press

Titans rookie cornerback Elijah Molden frequently talks to his father, Alex, a first-round pick by New Orleans in the 1996 draft, about football for advice. When it comes to making a trip to a new stadium on the road like Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Sunday, that’s not the type of scouting information the rookie wants from his father. “I mean, there’s really only a handful of teams where he didn’t play,” Molden said. His father played 98 games over seven seasons, the first five in New Orlea