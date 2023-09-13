Slightly warmer temps today & tomorrow
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at what is bringing back some warmer temps and how long it will last.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Lee
Several scenarios remain possible with Hurricane Lee’s track this week, but concern is mounting that Atlantic Canada may feel some effects this weekend
The revelation that a parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China is a shocking one. Traditionally, the Government could respond in any number of ways. It could expel a few diplomats, impose mild tariffs, or put restrictions in imports, even if only temporary. And yet, according to Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, none of that is possible. Her reasoning is simple: we need China to provide us with all the kit we need to meet our climate change commitments.
Persistent rain is expected for parts of Ontario through Tuesday as a low-pressure system moves into the province. Some areas could see 30-50 mm of rain once it is all said and done
Canadians can expect a "fickle fall" this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts. The Weather Network says winter may appear to taunt Canadians across the country as they face periods of very cold weather during the fall, but the season is expected to end on a mild note because a jet stream in the Pacific Ocean, called El Niño, is expected to be two degrees warmer than usual. "Our forecast
The unwanted visitor was “yeeted” at a zoo in Australia.
Forecasters believe that Lee will make landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada
A Japanese macaque was caught rodeo riding a deer in a photo for 2023's Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.
When a hummingbird with glittering gold feathers was discovered, experts thought they found a new species. What it really was is far more unusual.
DeSantis has tried to outflank Trump on the right and his climate change approach reflects that strategy.
LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — Heavy rainfall — nearly 10 inches in six hours — flooded parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with two communities declaring a state of emergency as water poured into homes and forced boat rescues of residents. Concern about a dam listed in poor condition led to more evacuations. Weather officials described the rainfall as a “200-year event." More rain was in the forecast for Wednesday. Winds and flooding from Hurricane Lee were expected to affect Rhode Island, easte
The woman was running along a beach when she noticed the “elusive” animal, experts said.
A rhino has killed a zookeeper and seriously injured her colleague, police in Austria have said. The 33-year-old zookeeper was attacked by the animal "for reasons that are still unknown" during routine work in the rhino enclosure, Salzburg police said in a statement. "The woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the accident," a police spokesperson added.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is recommending changes to a 151-year-old law that governs mining for copper, gold and other hardrock minerals on U.S.-owned lands, including making companies for the first time pay royalties on what they extract. A plan led by the Interior Department also calls for the creation of a mine leasing system and coordination of permitting efforts among a range of federal agencies. This comes as The White House has been pushing to boost domestic mining for mi
The 12-week-old Amur leopard, said to be one of the rarest cats in the world, is part of an international breeding programme to increase numbers.
The National Hurricane Center is also still watching Tropical Storm Margot and two new systems that have developed in the Atlantic.
Storm Daniel, which wrought devastation across the Mediterranean in the past week, killed 15 people in central Greece where it dumped more rain than previously recorded before sweeping across to Libya where over 2,500 died in a huge flood. As the storm moved along the North African coast, Egypt's authorities sought to calm its worried citizens by telling them Daniel had finally lost its strength. But global warming means the region may have to brace in future for increasingly powerful storms of this kind, the Mediterranean's equivalent of a hurricane known as a "medicane".
Deadly storm winds and heavy floods hit Libya over the past two days, with estimates of fatalities ranging from hundreds to thousands of people, senior officials said on Monday.