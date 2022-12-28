Slight improvements since Southwest flight cancellations started

Flight cancellations and delays continued in the days after Christmas at airports across the country and at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. While still not great, conditions have improved since the beginning of the week. Travelers can tell from the baggage claim area how much calmer it is at BWI-Marshall compared to what it was Monday and Tuesday. Even better evidence came from many travelers who came off of planes with smiles -- not that they're happy with the situation, but more so just relieved.