Sleep on the Lightning at your own peril
Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Tampa Bay Lightning's series-clinching win over the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as the exciting Game 5 between Colorado and Vegas.
Bjorkgren came under fire in the final weeks of the season after it was reported that his future was “uncertain” because of his relationships within the team and organization.
The Oilers are reportedly likely to expose blueliners like Oscar Klefbom and/or Caleb Jones in favour of protecting some depth forwards.
Rafael Nadal is through to his 14th French Open semifinals.
Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease once again, helping the Lightning beat the Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to clinch a 4-1 series win.
The timer may be gone, but that doesn't mean that Nets fans won't count the seconds of Giannis' free-through routine.
Every time 7-foot Joel Embiid hits the floor, the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers have to hold their breath.
Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night.
A 45-point night from Donovan Mitchell, and a massive block from Rudy Gobert at the buzzer, gave the Jazz an early 1-0 lead over the Clippers.
Embiid had 40 points and 13 rebounds and Milton buried a 32-footer and scored 14 points in an electrifying stretch off the bench to lead the 76ers past the Atlanta Hawks 118-102 in Game 2.
With Montreal in a state of celebration, the city of Toronto decided to join in on the fun and light up its most notable landmark in the iconic bleu, blanc et rouge.
Andrew Vaughn homered in the seventh inning and delivered a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth, helping the Chicago White Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1.
Nikola Jokic beat out Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid for the 2020-21 MVP award.
Nazem Kadri is one of the few Muslim players in the NHL and grew up in London, Ontario, the site of a terrorist attack against a Muslim family on Sunday.
Cole's lack of a denial places him at the center of baseball's brewing sticky substance controversy.
Here's what you need to know about the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Paul was about 80% healthy with that right shoulder contusion in the opening round series versus the Los Angeles Lakers, but now Paul is trending in the 90% region, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
The $31 million fine is negligible for teams that make hundreds of millions every year.
The Suns covered the spread easily in Game 1 vs. the Nuggets. Can they do it again in Game 2?
The Canadian men's volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) to Slovenia in Volleyball Nations League action in Remini, Italy on Wednesday. Slovenia improved to 5-2 with its straight-sets victory. While Canada dropped to 2-5 to remain, at least for now, in 11th place. Tonček Štern led the way for Slovenia with 17 points, Klemen Čebulj had 12, and captain Tine Urnaut scored 10. On the Canadian side, Nicholas Hoag, from Sherbrooke, Que., led the way with 16 points while captain Gordon Perrin,
This week, Hannah Keyser is bandwagoning standings that matter! As baseball passes the 60-game mark, she explains how every division leader has claimed their spot. Hannah is also joined by Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti, who has a bold idea to spice up All-Star weekend.