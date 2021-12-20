Sledders Delight as Snowflakes Fall in Northwest Washington

A storm system passed over Washington on Monday, December 20, bringing rain and snow to parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video taken by David Nyro shows a trio of children pulling a sled in Gig Harbor, southwest of Seattle, on Monday, as they sought out a good spot.

The NWS said snow accumulations would affect the “higher hills” but overall the storm’s impact was expected to be minor. Credit: David Nyro via Storyful