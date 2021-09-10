SLC COVID Update

The Canadian Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays rookie Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games, then exited in the first inning with an apparent leg injury against Detroit on Friday night. With one out in the first, Franco lined a single. Nelson Cruz followed with a double, but Franco limped into third. After being examined by team trainers, Franco left the game and was replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle. The 20-year-old Franco came into the game hitting .282 with seven homers in 61 games for the