Sky Turns Red as Wildfire Blazes Through California's Napa Valley

A wildfire complex in northern California expanded to cover an area of 32,025 acres on August 18, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

As firefighters continued to fight the LNU Lightning Complex fires, evacuation orders were issued for residents of the counties of Napa and Sonoma.

Local media reports claimed that the fire, yet to be contained to any degree, was caused by lightning.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency while efforts continued to bring a number of fires across the state under control.

In a statement released by the Governor’s Office, he said, “We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe as California battles fires across the state during these extreme conditions.”

This video of the fire shot by Craig Philpott, a California-based photographer, shows the sky an ominous shade of red while smoke billows from the flames along Berryessa Knoxville Road. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful