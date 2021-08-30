Sky Glows Orange as Caldor Fire Forces Evacuations Near South Lake Tahoe

The 277-square-mile Caldor Fire continued to spread toward South Lake Tahoe, California, on August 30, forcing evacuations in the area.

As of the morning of August 30, evacuation orders were issued for portions of Amador, El Dorado, and Alpine counties, according to official reports, with the fire reaching 177,260 acres at 14 percent containment.

This video filmed by Instagram user @prettyoddwieners, who said they took it on August 29, shows a hazy orange sky in South Lake Tahoe near Highway 50. Credit: @prettyoddwieners via Storyful