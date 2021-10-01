Sky Glows as Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island began erupting on September 29, the US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed.

The agency said that the eruption, which began around 3:20 pm, was within the Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit.

The volcano was emitting approximately 85,000 tons of sulfur dioxide each day, the agency reported on September 30.

Video shared to Instagram by @sallyybean shows the bright orange sky, which she said she captured on Thursday night, September 30. Credit: @sallyybean via Storyful