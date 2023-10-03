Sky 5 shows scene of crash involving 3 cars in southeast OKC
SWAN RIVER, Man. — Five people have died in a crash in western Manitoba. RCMP say they responded along with local firefighters and EMS at 5 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 83, about 19 kilometres south of Swan River, Man. The Mounties issued a news release saying an SUV, with five occupants, was travelling northbound when it entered the ditch and rolled into a field. The release says the three men and two women, who ranged in age from 25 to 42, were not wearing
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a collision between multiple vehicles and horses on Highway 417 that sent one person to hospital with life-threatening injuries and killed at least two horses.Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to reports of a collision on the highway's westbound lanes between Anderson Road and Hunt Club Road in the Greenbelt, OPP said in a Monday news release.One person was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said and late
Keelan Tuke, Josh Dobb, Keigan Launder and Riley Duncombe reached speeds of up to 98mph before killing 20-year-old Denii Reynolds.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Monday it was upgrading and expanding its investigation into 708,000 Ford Motor sport utility vehicles and trucks over catastrophic engine failures tied to a faulty valve.
It seems like everyone has a nightmare travel story. Aviation experts shared the reasons why it's been hell, and they warned it won't get better soon.
A woman in her thirties is dead after being struck by a vehicle's driver in Sandy Hill Monday morning.Ottawa police responded to a report of a collision on Charlotte Street near Rideau Street at about 7 a.m., police said in a news release. The unidentified woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Another pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle were taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to police. They have not announced any charges.Laylah Morin lives in an apartment building across the
A ferry boat on its way from Pelee Island to Kingsville, Ont. took an unexpected detour on Sunday afternoon and saved nine people stranded in the water. The Pelee Islander II received a call for help around 4:15p.m. according to Adeeb Ahmad, public affairs officer with the U.S. Coast Guard. A boat from Sandusky, Ohio hit a sandbar and sunk near Little Chicken Island, in Canadian water, he said. Carl Kuhnke, CEO of Owen Sound Transportation Company, which owns the Pelee Islander II, said the larg
“We know who you are, we have witnesses who can put you here,” police said.
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Former NFL tight end Russ Francis, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, was killed along with another aviation enthusiast when the single-engine plane the two men were in crashed shortly after takeoff from an airport in upstate New York, authorities said Monday. Francis, 70, and Richard McSpadden, 63, had taken off from the Lake Placid Airport shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday in a Cessna 177 plan
Rhys Barker, David Newall and David Webb died following an incident at a construction site in Crewe in June 2017.
The crash and the subsequent anhydrous ammonia leak led to the deaths of five people on Friday night
Volkswagen will expand its range of electric cars with a city car-sized crossover. The model will enter production in Wolfsburg, Germany, in 2026.
Japan's move to bar most used-car sales to Russia slammed the brakes on a trade nearing $2 billion annually that had boomed in the shadow of sanctions over Ukraine elsewhere, according to trade data and market participants. In early August, Japan's government banned exports of all but subcompact cars to Russia, cutting off a lucrative backchannel in trade in used Toyotas, Hondas and Nissans for a network of brokers and smaller ports, especially Fushiki, an export hub on the Sea of Japan. While wiping out Russia's biggest source of used cars, the sanctions have driven down prices for second-hand cars in Japan and left brokers scrambling to send vehicles to other regions, especially right-hand drive markets in New Zealand, Southeast Asia and Africa.
I visited Los Angeles highlights like the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Griffith Observatory using public transit. We even went to Malibu without a car.
Elevate your Porsche collection.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper made his comments from the main stage of the Tory party conference in Manchester.
‘To Russ, flying was like breathing...it came naturally and he lived for it,’ Kate Naiman said
Chinese automaker Chery Automobile will launch SUV models from three car brands in Europe over the next two years and could decide on an assembly plant in Europe as soon as 2024, its top regional executive said on Monday. Chery, China's No. 8 automaker by sales volume in 2022, joins a growing number of Chinese automakers - from market-leader BYD to smaller rivals Xpeng and Nio - with European expansion plans as competition intensifies at home and domestic growth eases. Chery Europe's managing director Jochen Tueting told Reuters the automaker was gearing up to launch its Omoda and Jaecoo brands in all major European markets including Germany, Britain, Spain, Italy, and France.
(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia has opened Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail to the public after years of delay and cost overrun.Most Read from BloombergWhy a US Recession Is Still Likely — and Coming SoonAirbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.Key Taiwan Tech Firms Helping Huawei With China Chip PlantsJPMorgan’s Dimon Predicts 3.5-Day Work Week for Next Generation Thanks to AI Severe Crash Is Coming for US Office Properties, Survey SaysThe train connecting the capital Jak
(Reuters) -Tesla missed market estimates for third-quarter deliveries on Monday as planned upgrades at its factories to roll out a newer version of the Model 3 mass-market sedan forced production halts. Some analysts believe the upgrades could spark a rebound in deliveries in the fourth quarter by allowing Tesla to refresh its line-up with models that could compete better with offerings from U.S. rivals such as Ford and BYD in China. Deliveries of the updated and higher-priced Model 3 compact sedan are expected to start in the fourth quarter, while a Cybertruck launch event is also planned later this year.