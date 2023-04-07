Skink Mistaken for Snake Bites Queensland Catcher During Removal

A pink-tongued skink nipped at a catcher’s hand in a garage in Mapleton, Queensland, video shared to Facebook on April 5 shows.

The catcher was called to remove the skink by a homeowner who initially thought it was a snake.

Stuart McKenzie from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted this video to Facebook, where he can be seen capturing the “little terror” and bringing it back to the bush.

The video was captioned, “We located this beautiful Pink Tongue Lizard, and well he had something to say!”

McKenzie can also be heard saying in the footage that this species of lizard often gets mistaken for snakes due to their long tail and their pattern that is similar to “a carpet python.” Credit: Stuart McKenzie via Storyful