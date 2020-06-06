'It's the Skin That I'm in': Protesters Shout Black Pride Chant in Washington

Thousands of protesters gathered Washington on Saturday, June 6, as part of the ongoing demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

This video shows protesters engaging in a black-pride chant near the White House. In the video, a woman leads the crowd through the chant: “It’s the skin that I’m in. I love being black. I said I love being black. It’s the texture of my hair. And I will rock it everywhere.”

Several demonstrations were planned throughout Washington on Saturday, prompting street closures and parking restrictions.

By Saturday afternoon, about 3,000 protesters gathered at the Lincoln Memorial and another group of about 3,000 gathered near Lafayette Square, the Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic division said. Credit: Kristina Biyad via Storyful