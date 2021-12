Amid the merriment of 232 skiers and snowboarders in Santa suits, was one skier who opted to wear a green "Grinch" costume inspired by the Dr. Seuss book How The Grinch Stole Christmas. This is the 21rst annual Santa Sunday.

This year's event raised $4,640 for The River Fund, a charity organization that introduces young people to the benefits of outdoor recreation, according to their website.