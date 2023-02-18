Ski Sessions held for Visually Impaired

Associated Press

Richard Petty may still reign as NASCAR’s King, but with Jimmie Johnson wresting control of Petty’s old race team, he is definitively not the boss. Johnson and Petty are the only living seven-time NASCAR champions — and that appears to be where the similarities end inside Legacy Motor Club's front office. The 85-year-old Petty, who is officially Legacy's ambassador, said Saturday he has bruised feelings and little say in the direction of the race team since Johnson bought into the ownership group.