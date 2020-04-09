Skateboarder Cruises Through Empty Manhattan Streets as COVID-19 Lockdown Continues

The usually bustling 57th Street in midtown Manhattan was nearly devoid of vehicles and pedestrians on April 8, with the city on COVID-19 lockdown – which photographer Thorsten Roth saw as his chance to both safely skateboard and capture the scene.

On April 7, Roth shot a similar video of New York’s storied 34th Street.

As of April 9, New York state had 7,067 confirmed deaths resulting from COVID-19. New York Gov Andrew Cuomo is attempting to flatten the curve of the pandemic with New York State on PAUSE, a series of social-distancing protocols. Credit: Thorsten Roth via Storyful