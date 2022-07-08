Sizzling hot weather on the way

Reuters

The Japanese yen rose by nearly half a percent against the U.S. dollar on Friday, in what appeared to be safe-haven buying in the minutes after news that former prime minister Shinzo Abe had been shot. The yen rose as far as 135.33 per dollar after news that Abe had been taken to hospital after collapsing while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara, after gunshot-like sounds, according to reports by public broadcaster NHK. Kyodo News said the former premier, architect of the Abenomics brand of reforms, was unconscious and appeared to be in cardiac arrest.