Are the Sixers contenders or pretenders?
Joel Embiid is in MVP-form and Tobias Harris is playing better than ever but can Ben Simmons and Philly be trusted to be contenders come playoff time.
Deshaun Watson hasn't spoken to Texans general manager Nick Caserio yet.
John Chaney was known for the life lessons he imparted on players.
"We are holding the Olympics and Paralympics this summer."
Kyle Lowry is the GOAT Raptor, but he was originally Plan B behind a failed pursuit of Steve Nash. This is the story of how Lowry came to Toronto, how he was nearly moved, how he became a champion, and how Lowry accidentally became the greatest player in franchise history.
The past year for Karl-Anthony Towns just keeps getting worse.
Evgeni Malkin has been a big disappointment for fantasy managers to start the season.
Ronaldo reportedly took a trip to another region with his girlfriend to go on a birthday snowmobile ride.
By Week 16 Agholor had had enough.
A job fit for The Kid.
A lot of quarterbacks had their legacies changed by losing to Tom Brady.
We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the uninspiring season for the Kentucky Wildcats and if it could signal the beginning of the end of John Calipari’s time in Lexington.
Ilkay Gundogan spent the first four years of his Manchester City career mostly filling in as backup holding midfielder. In his fifth season, he’s the team’s most potent goal-scorer. One of the more curious statistics of an English Premier League that refuses to follow the script sees Gundogan — a player with a previously ho-hum goal record — as the leading scorer in the division from rounds 10 to 20, with seven goals coming in his last eight games. Tap-ins, long-range screamers into the top corner, shots on the turn inside the box, and even a penalty feature in his highlights reel. It seems there’s nothing the Germany international cannot do in front of goal. It’s just as well, since City’s two senior strikers — Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus — have just two league goals between them this season. “We cannot deny he has a special sense to his finishing,” Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said of Gundogan on Friday. “It's a quality in itself. “There are players who, I don’t know why, are in front of the keeper and could take a coffee and even with that have time to do a good finish. And then the other ones, they get nervous and aren't a good finisher.” It’s not the first time goals from a box-to-box midfielder has led City’s charge to a Premier League title. In the 2013-14 season, Yaya Toure produced a burst of scoring pretty much out of nowhere, netting 20 in 35 games to inspire Manuel Pellegrini's side. While Toure was largely about powerful runs from deep and converting set-pieces — six of his goals were penalties and four were free kicks — Gundogan has mastered the art of timing his run toward or into the penalty area. Just like against West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday, when he produced two expert finishes from inside the area that left goalkeeper Sam Johnstone rooted to the spot. Picking his moments, Gundogan got so far forward from his central-midfield position that it felt like he was a false nine at times. “There's not really a secret,” Gundogan said after the 5-0 win that lifted City to first place for the first time. “I just try to be in the right spaces at the right moment.” The departure in July of David Silva, City’s creator-in-chief for 10 years, left a hole in midfield which Guardiola decided not to fill with a new signing, even though Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish was linked and Thiago Alcantara was available to sign from Bayern Munich before eventually joining Liverpool. Instead, Guardiola decided he already had a replacement in his squad. Not in the similarly impish and technically gifted Bernardo Silva. Not in Phil Foden, widely regarded as David Silva’s natural heir. But in Gundogan, someone who has never been a first-choice pick at City despite having the vision and technical qualities that make him an ideal Guardiola-style player. “The quality of his finishing, we've seen it,” Guardiola said, “but before he maybe played as a holding midfielder and the distance to get to the box was way too difficult.” Indeed, after a first season that was ruined by an ACL injury that sidelined him for nine months, Gundogan’s biggest impact came in the 2018-19 season when he played as an anchorman in place of the injured Fernandinho late in the campaign as City held off Liverpool to win a second league title under Guardiola. His emergence this season as a goal-scoring attacking midfielder is striking because Gundogan was initially deployed in deep-lying double pivot alongside Rodri, with Guardiola setting up more defensively to protect City’s back four. It's only since mid-December, after drawing at Manchester United 0-0, that Guardiola switched his approach by using one anchorman, bringing his full backs more inside, and playing his wingers wider to allow Gundogan more space and license to play further forward. Starting from a 1-1 draw against West Brom, Gundogan has netted at least one goal in seven of City’s eight league outings. That's taken him past his previous biggest haul in a single league, six in 2018-19. In seven years in German soccer, with Nuremberg and then Borussia Dortmund, he never scored more than five in a league campaign. “We're delighted because it's not easy to control players who come from behind, from the second line,” Guardiola said. “He's exceptional at that.” With Aguero still recovering from COVID-19 and Jesus proving wasteful and often starting on the bench, Guardiola will continue to rely on goals from Gundogan and wingers Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez to spearhead City’s run at the title. Next up is last-placed Sheffield United on Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80 Steve Douglas, The Associated Press
Lovie Smith is back in the NFL.
Systems. All of the systems.
MADISON, Wis. — Alex Lasry, a 33-year-old Milwaukee Bucks executive and son of a billionaire, received the coronavirus vaccine this week at a senior living centre in Milwaukee, despite not being part of a group currently eligible for the shots in Wisconsin. “This week I was vaccinated!” Lasry tweeted on Friday after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel first reported it. “My wife got a call from her uncle that works in a facility that had extra doses that were going to go to waste if not used right away. With Lauren early in her pregnancy, we wanted to ensure our home, and entire community is safe for everyone.” Lasry, a New York City native who is a hedge fund manager, is considering running for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin in 2022. He was also host committee chair for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, which was awarded to Milwaukee but moved online due to the pandemic. Lasry, the son of Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, tweeted that his vaccination was “pure happenstance, but I’m incredibly thankful.” Alex Lasry told the newspaper his wife’s uncle who called about the vaccine is rabbi at Ovation Chai Point Senior Living. “It’s safe, healthy and how we’re all going to finally get out of this pandemic,” he tweeted. “As the rollout continues, if available, please don’t let any vaccines go to waste! Get vaccinated!” Gov. Tony Evers said during a Friday update on Wisconsin's vaccination efforts that state health officials are encouraging providers to use all the vaccine they have. “They should just get it in somebody’s arm,” Evers said. As for Lasry, Evers said he’s not sure what happened. Evers, who is 69, said he is waiting for his doctor to contact him about setting up an appointment for his first shot, because they became available to everyone over age 65 in Wisconsin starting Monday. He said he is waiting for his doctor to contact him about setting up an appointment for his first shot. Lasry said he didn’t receive special treatment because of his position with the Bucks, his political aspirations or his father’s wealth. “That has nothing to do with anything,” Lasry told the newspaper. “Honestly, if I wasn’t married to Lauren, I don’t know that I would have gotten a call or known about it.” Evers said he would rather see providers administer vaccine outside the priority phases than let it go to waste, saying the number of doses administered outside the protocols is going to be a tiny percentage of all inoculations. State Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said sometimes providers can get more doses out of individual vials than planned and no one wants to waste any vaccine. Many providers keep waiting lists of people they can call quickly if doses end up exceeding appointments, she said. “We don’t want a dose wasted,” she said. “We need all these doses in arms. That’s how this can happen, even with excellent planning.” All vaccine providers have signed an agreement to provide doses according to the state’s priority phases, Van Dijk said. If providers perpetually violate the guidelines, state officials will talk with them and could decide to stop sending those providers any doses, she said. “We’ve talked to a number of places and have seen changes in behaviour on that,” she said. ”(But) there is no way we can police every single vaccine that is put in an arm at the end of the day.” Todd Richmond, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — César Hernández is returning for a second year with the Cleveland Indians, who re-signed the free agent second baseman to a $5 million, one-year contract after his strong 2020 season with the club. Hernández agreed earlier this week to the deal, which includes a 2022 club option. The contract was finalized Friday after he completed medical tests. The 30-year-old Hernández led the AL with 20 doubles last season, his first with Cleveland after seven with the Philadelphia Phillies. He batted .283 with three homers, 20 RBIs and 35 runs in 58 games of the abbreviated season. Defensively, he helped give Cleveland one of baseball's strongest middle infields. Now, the Indians will count on him to bring stability after the club traded All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets earlier this month. Hernández is the first Indians second baseman to win a Gold Glove since Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar in 2001. The Indians cut over $30 million from their payroll in dealing Lindor and starter Carlos Carrasco. Chris Antonetti, the team's president of baseball operations, said the team would re-invest some of that money back into the roster and Hernández is a first step. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tom Withers, The Associated Press
TORONTO — FC Edmonton took UBC midfielder Thomas Gardner first overall in Friday's CPL-U Sports draft, one of four Thunderbirds selected in the two-round draft. Concordia had three players chosen while two each came from the University of Montreal, Mount Royal University and Ontario Tech University. The 16 players selected will attend pre-season training with the hope of securing a contract. They are eligible for a developmental deal that allows a player to sign with a CPL club while preserving any remaining U Sports eligibility. The 22-year-old Gardiner was drafted sixth overall in the 2018 draft and 12th overall in 2019, both times by Pacific FC. A native of North Vancouver, Gardner joined the Whitecaps FC residency program in 2011, signing his first pro contract with the USL's Whitecaps FC 2 in 2015. FC Edmonton coach Alan Koch, then with the Whitecaps organization, gave Gardner his pro debut in the USL Championship. Gardiner made one appearance for the MLS Whitecaps in a pre-season game against the Portland Timbers in February 2016. "Tommy is a creative player who we know can play and contribute in the CPL,” Koch said in a statement. “Injury and COVID prevented him from playing in the league previously, and we are excited to welcome him to FC Edmonton." Atletico Ottawa used the second pick on Carleton defender Chris Malekos. Winnipeg's Valour FC then took six-foot-seven goalkeeper Yuba-Rayene Yesli from the Montreal Carabins. The 21-year-old 'keeper, a CF Montreal youth product, spent time with Vibonese Calcio in Italy's Serie D, helping them earn promotion to Serie C. "You can't coach size," said Valour coach Rob Gale. York United FC took 19-year-old midfielder Christopher Campoli from Ontario Tech University before Pacific FC chose UBC defender Chris Lee. Calgary's Cavalry FC used the sixth pick on midfielder Victor Loturi from Mount Royal University. Loturi spent time with Calvary in 2019. Carleton forward Stefan Karajovanovic went seventh to HFX Wanderers FC before Concordia defender Garven-Michee Metusala was taken by CPL champion Forge FC to complete the first round. York took Karajovanovic fifth overall in the 2019 draft. Valour FC used the 14th overall pick on Carleton defender Tony Mikhael, who has been called up by Lebanon's under-22 team. York University defender Reggie Laryea, younger brother of Toronto FC fullback-midfielder Richie Laryea, went 15th overall to Atletico Ottawa. Reggie Laryea has also spent time with the University of Akron and League 1 Ontario's Sigma FC. UBC defender Jackson Farmer was taken 16th overall by FC Edmonton. The 25-year-old Edmonton native has won one cap for Canada at the senior level and was a youth international at the U-15, U-18 and U-20 level. The six-foot-two centre back also played for the Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2, Charleston Battery and Calgary Foothills. The league says 17 U-Sports draft choices have made CPL rosters since the first draft in 2018. Cory Bent, taken first overall in the last U Sports draft (2019), played 10 games for HFX Wanderers last season. First Round 1. FC Edmonton, Thomas Gardner, midfielder, UBC; 2. Atletico Ottawa, Christopher Malekos, defender, Carleton University; 2. Valour FC, Yuba-Rayene Yesli, goalkeeper, University of Montreal; 4. York United FC, Christopher Campoli, midfielder, Ontario Tech University; 5. Pacific FC, Chris Lee, defender, UBC; 6. Cavalry FC, Victor Loturi, midfielder, Mount Royal University; 7. HFX Wanderers FC, Stefan Karajovanovic, forward, Carleton University; 8. Forge FC, Garven-Michee Metusala, defender, Concordia University. Second Round 9. Forge FC, Jose da Cunha, defender, Cape Breton University; 10. HFX Wanderers, Kareem Sow, defender, University of Montreal; 11. Cavalry FC, Ethan Keen, defender, Mount Royal University; 12. Pacific FC, Victory Shumbusho, forward, UBC; 13. York United FC, Danial Rafisamii, midfielder, Ontario Tech University; 14. Valour FC, Tony Mikhael, defender, Carleton University; 15. Atletico Ottawa, Reggie Laryea, defender, York University; 16. FC Edmonton, Jackson Farmer, defender, UBC. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
TURIN, Italy — Relegation-threatened Torino conjured a last-gasp goal from Andrea Belotti to draw with nine-man Fiorentina 1-1 at home in Serie A on Friday. Belotti slid in at the far post to redirect a cross from Simone Verdi in the 88th minute, after Franck Ribery scored from a tight angle for Fiorentina. Ribery finished off a give-and-go with Giacomo Bonaventura in the 68th, shortly after Gaetano Castrovilli was sent off for a last-man foul. Then Nikola Milenkovic was sent off, too, following a clash with Belotti, who was shown only a yellow. Both sides hit the woodwork in the first half. Torino moved one point clear of the drop zone while Fiorentina was 12th. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Both the Liberty and the WNBA are in "full support" of Layshia Clarendon.