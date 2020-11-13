Six players Raptors could take with 29th pick
Raptors Over Everything host William Lou is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the Toronto Raptors' options in the upcoming NBA draft.
Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.
Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency
"We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."
"I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."
Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.
SARAJEVO, Bosnia — Italy advanced to the Nations League Final Four by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday.Andrea Belotti and Domenico Berardi scored in a game that Italy dominated to ensure it finished top of Group 1 and earned the right to host the Nations League finals in October.Federico Bernardeschi also hit the crossbar late on with one of Italy’s numerous chances.Italy will be joined in the tournament finals by France, Belgium and Spain.“It will be nice to measure ourselves up because we’re talking about the strongest teams in Europe so we can't wait to compare ourselves to them to see our level, how far we’ve come,” assistant coach Alberico Evani said.Evani filled in for head coach Roberto Mancini, who is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.Italy finished a point ahead of the Netherlands, which scored two late goals to win 2-1 in Poland.Bosnia was already mathematically relegated to League B.Italy was beset with problems coming into the match. Standout forward Ciro Immobile was also still out with the coronavirus and the Azzurri were without more than 20 other players due to club quarantines and injuries.Italy had already beaten Estonia and Poland with understrength teams over the past week.“You can only tell them thanks because when they give so much for this shirt, with all the difficulties they’ve had," Evani said. "Because this week we had a lot and to get three wins with three convincing performances ... I can only say thanks to them.”Italy dominated from the start and opened the scoring in the 22nd minute. Manuel Locatelli sent Lorenzo Insigne down the left flank and he crossed for Belotti, whose volley looped over Bosnia goalkeeper Kenan Piric.Bosnia almost levelled shortly before halftime but Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a great save at point-blank range to deny Smail Prevljak.Moments later Italy could have doubled its lead but Lorenzo Insigne's curled finish skimmed the outside of the far post.Italy was creating chances but lacked the finishing touch. On the hour mark it was Francesco Acerbi’s turn to miss the target as his effort flashed across goal and just wide of the right upright.The Azzurri finally doubled their lead in the 68th as Locatelli sent a ball over the top for Berardi to volley into the bottom right corner.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
NEW YORK — Nashville SC centre back Walker Zimmerman was honoured Wednesday as Major League Soccer's Defender of the Year.Nashville allowed an average of 0.96 goals a game, lowest of an expansion team in league history. The team had nine clean sheets and allowed just 22 total goals, third-fewest in the league.Zimmerman had three goals and an assists in 22 starts. He scored Nashville's first goal in the club's debut.Zimmerman, 27, came to Nashville for its inaugural season after two years at LAFC. He started his MLS career in 2013 as the No. 7 overall pick in the SuperDraft by FC Dallas.Zimmerman has also played in 12 matches for the U.S. national team with two goals.The MLS awards are determined by vote of the league's technical staffs and players, and the media. Zimmerman got 28.37% of the vote, while Philadelphia's Mark McKenzie was second with 23.04%.Nashville earned a spot in the play-in round for the post-season and will host fellow expansion club Inter Miami on Friday night.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
NEW YORK — Mets second baseman Robinson Canó was suspended for 162 games by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug for the second time in his decorated career.The 38-year-old Canó will miss the entire 2021 season and lose $24 million in salary. The eight-time All-Star hit a robust .316 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in this year’s pandemic-shortened season.Minus Canó, New York could move good-hitting Jeff McNeil into a regular spot at second base. The suspension also will surely prompt calls by Mets fans to sign free agent DJ LeMahieu, an AL MVP candidate this year with the Yankees.The penalty came less than two weeks after Steve Cohen bought the Mets for $2.4 billion, a move that created an avalanche of positivity for a team that has reached the playoffs just three times in the last 20 years.The commissioner’s office said Canó tested positive for Stanozolol, an anabolic steroid. He was penalized 80 games in May 2018 while with Seattle after a positive test for Furosemide, a diuretic that some athletes have used to mask other substances.“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” new Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport. The Mets fully support MLB’s efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game.”There was no immediate comment from Canó or the players’ union.Alderson was hired by Cohen on the day the Mets sale was completed. General manager Brodie Van Wagenen exited the same day — Van Wagenen made the trade to get Canó from Seattle in December 2018 after previously being his agent.In a move that polarized Mets fans, the high-priced Canó and big league saves leader Edwin Díaz were acquired in a deal that sent top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic and young pitching to the Mariners.Canó was set to head into the eighth year of his $240 million, 10-year contract. He will not be eligible for the playoffs if the Mets make the post-season.In 16 seasons, he is a career .303 hitter with 1,302 RBIs and two Gold Gloves. He played 49 games this year in a season shortened from the usual 162 to 60 because of the coronavirus pandemic.Canó became a star with the Yankees, then signed a big contract with the Mariners. His ban during the 2018 season made him among the most prominent players penalized under baseball’s anti-doping rules.At that time, Canó said the diuretic “was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment.” Canó said he didn’t realize the drug was banned by MLB.McNeil has hit .319 in three seasons with the Mets and was an All-Star in 2019. Second base is probably his most natural position, though he’s done fine while also playing third base, left field and right field.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeing former teammates nearly every week, so many down the stretch that it could be considered a Revenge Tour.It started last Sunday, when veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Allen Lazard, running back Tyler Ervin and offensive co-ordinator Nathaniel Hackett faced their former team for the first time since leaving Jacksonville. The Packers won 24-20.Next up: Pittsburgh defensive end Tyson Alualu, a first-round draft pick in 2010 who returns to Jacksonville on Sunday.Alualu spent seven years with the Jaguars (1-8) after then-general manager Gene Smith surprisingly chose him with the 10th overall pick. Alualu’s productivity never matched his draft position, although his durability was another story.The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Hawaiian didn’t miss a game because of injury during his time in Jacksonville; he was a healthy scratch for the first two weeks in 2016.He’s been equally stout for the unbeaten Steelers (9-0).“Man, I can’t say enough about Tyson. His play is really consistent and very productive,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said. “Just his leadership, his quiet leadership, how he goes about his business, how he lives his life, is a shining example for young players.“He’s been an awesome addition to us and really has been a significant component to why we’ve been able to play good defence. It was evident in recent weeks, particularly in run defence, when we did not have him.”But don’t expect Alualu to make much of facing the team that let him go in 2017, after paying him more than $28 million.“That’s not his agenda. He’s not petty in any way,” Tomlin said.Others might be. Jacksonville will face seven more former Jaguars over its next five games:RONNIE HARRISONHarrison returns to Jacksonville on Nov. 29. The Jaguars traded the 2018 third-round pick to Cleveland a little more than a week before the opener, parting ways because veteran Josh Jones beat Harrison out in training camp. The Browns gave up a fifth-rounder in 2021 to land Harrison, who has started four straight games and totalled 27 tackles and five pass breakups.YANNICK NGAKOUENgakoue was initially scheduled to face Jacksonville in Minnesota on Dec. 6, but he will have to wait two weeks after getting traded to Baltimore. The Jaguars got a second-rounder and a conditional fifth for Ngakoue, who is second in franchise history with 37 1/2 sacks. He has ripped Jacksonville repeatedly, including getting in a Twitter spat with minority owner Tony Khan in April.CALAIS CAMPBELLThe “Mayor of Sacksonville” was dumped as part of a salary cap purge in March. Baltimore gave up a fifth-round selection to get a veteran leader — the NFL’s reigning Walter Payton Man of the Year — and a defensive stalwart who started every game in three seasons with the Jags. Campbell has 24 tackles, including four sacks, and six pass breakups for one of the league’s best defences.NICK FOLESFoles also was part of the salary dump and will return to Jacksonville in Week 16. Chicago gave up a compensatory fourth to get Foles, who started the past seven games for the Bears. The trade allowed Jacksonville to recoup some of the $50.125 million it guaranteed the 2018 Super Bowl MVP as part of a four-year contract in 2019.JOHN DEFILIPPODeFilippo and Foles were a package deal. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone brought “Flip” on as offensive co-ordinator two months before free agency, likely to help lure Foles in free agency. When Foles failed, Marrone fired DeFilippo after just one season. He landed in Chicago as quarterbacks coach, reuniting with Foles.TASHAUN GIPSONGipson was an integral part of Jacksonville’s defence that led it to the AFC championship game in 2018. He was sent packing a year later, a cost-cutting move that helped create enough salary cap space to sign Foles. He has started every game for the Bears this season.ALLEN ROBINSONRobinson is, without question, the best receiver Jacksonville has drafted. The Jaguars let the 2014 second-round pick leave in free agency after he missed most of 2017 with a knee injury. They’ve spent nearly $32 million trying to replace him with Marqise Lee, Donte Moncrief and Chris Conley.“It’s funny because those are people I talk to almost every day, every other day, weekly,” Jaguars receiver Keelan Cole said. “We talk about it, but I didn’t really think of it. I guess I am playing my old teammates coming back. I’m definitely excited for that, but we can’t jersey swap, so that (stinks).”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
CHORZOW, Poland — The Netherlands came from a goal down to beat Poland 2-1 in the Nations League on Wednesday, but it was not enough to earn last year's runner-up a place in the finals.The result in Poland was ultimately irrelevant as Italy beat Bosnia 2-0 in Sarajevo to win Group 1 by a single point ahead of the Dutch and advance to the Final Four.Kamil Jozwiak gave Poland the lead when he outpaced Davy Klaassen in a sprint from the halfway line, cut inside Stefan de Vrij and rolled the ball into the goal off the inside of the post in just the sixth minute.Memphis Depay equalized from the penalty spot in the 77th and captain Georginio Wijnaldum deflected a corner into the net in the 84th.The Netherlands, which lost the final last year in the first edition of the Nations League, made four changes from the team that beat Bosnia 3-1 on Sunday. Star striker Robert Lewandoski was fit enough to start for Poland, although he was substituted at halftime.Apart from a shot by Przemyslaw Placheta immediately after the break, the second half was one-way traffic as the Netherlands pressed forward in search of a goal.It finally came in the 77th minute when Depay converted a penalty after Jan Bednarek had pushed Wijnaldum. The Dutch captain, who scored twice against Bosnia on Sunday, secured the win seven minutes later when he turned in a corner.“I think this was one of our best matches, apart from the first few minutes when we were not sharp,” Wijnaldum told Dutch broadcaster NOS.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
LONDON — Phil Foden and Declan Rice scored their first England goals in a 4-0 victory over Iceland on Wednesday to complete their Nations League campaign and the pandemic-impacted international footballing year.Foden scored a second-half double, having already set up the opening goal with a free kick that was flicked in by Rice's header in the 20th minute.Mason Mount slid in to double England's lead four minutes later. England's dominated what was a largely meaningless game in an empty Wembley Stadium, but didn't score again until Iceland was reduced to 10 men.Birkir Már Sævarsson was shown a second yellow card in the 54th for tripping Bukayo Saka.Substitute Jadon Sancho combined with Saka before setting up Foden to sweep into the net in the 80th and the Manchester City midfielder fired in the fourth from outside the penalty area four minutes later.Four years after being humiliated by Iceland in the European Championship's round of 16, a youthful, much-transformed England turned the tables on them.Foden and Sancho are 20. Both Mount and Rice are 21, while Saka is 19.In a top-tier group won by Belgium, England finished third behind Denmark and Iceland was fourth.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press