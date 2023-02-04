Six-Year-Old Michigan Boy Orders Over $700 Worth of Food Off Dad's Phone

A 6-year-old boy from New Baltimore, Michigan accumulated a hefty bill after ordering several food deliveries while using his dads phone on January 28.

Video recorded by Keith Stonehouse’s home security camera shows a stream of delivery drivers dropping food off at his door.

Stonehouse originally shared a screenshot to Instagram showing a text message from his bank declining a $439 payment for “pepperoni pizzas.”

The father further explained that after letting his son Mason play with his phone, he was shocked to find out his child had spent hundreds of dollars ordering “food on my Grubhub app from all over town.”

“Well, that cost me $322!” Stonehouse wrote. “Imagine my shock when delivery driver after delivery driver [showed] up last night dropping off food at my doorstep.” Credit: Keith Stonehouse via Storyful

Video Transcript

- All right, there you go.

- Have a good night.

- Have a good evening.

[NO SPEECH]