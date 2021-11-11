Six-Year-Old Footballer Stiff-Arms Five Other Players in Terrific Touchdown

A six-year-old footballer stiff-armed five other players to score a touchdown in an under sixes game in McCalla, Alabama, on November 6.

This video by Jay Johnson shows the child break away from the scrimmage and leave a trail of his pursuers behind him as he sprints down the field to a chorus of cheers.

“No way this kid is [six years] old, this should be illegal,” Johnson jested on Twitter. Credit: Jay Johnson via Storyful