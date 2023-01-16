Six-Year-Old Boy Surprises Mom With Birthday Picnic

A mom from Anderson, Indiana, was delighted when she discovered her six-year-old son had made her a surprise birthday picnic on January 1.

Footage by Brittneigh Perez captured the moment her son Larenzo surprised her with her very own birthday picnic.

The heartwarming video shows Larenzo perched on the floor with a blanket and some snacks at their Indiana home.

Perez told Storyful that since her birthday is so close after Christmas she “doesn’t really worry about [it].” Larenzo, however, made this “the best birthday ever.”

“He always does things like this for me and his family,” she said. “He is always thinking of others and wanting to make others happy.” Credit: Brittneigh Perez via Storyful