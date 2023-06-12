Six Kroger stores in the Tri-State evacuated after threats over the weekend

Brendan Hall and Amanda Hudson were shopping in the Oakley Kroger with their newborn baby when an announcement came over the intercom that said they needed to evacuate. "They said to turn off your phone, don't use your phone and please leave the store immediately," Hall said. "Leave your cart where it is. Don't try to check out, don't try to do anything. Just leave everything where it's at and leave the store immediately." The couple said they're thankful the calls turned out to be false, but said it was still a terrifying experience. "It's just scary, you can't even go grocery shopping anymore," said Hall. "You can't even leave your house."