Six dead in private jet crash south of Los Angeles

STORY: The six deceased, which included the pilot, were all adults, Elliott Simpson, an aviation investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board, said at a news briefing.

The plane missed the runway after attempting an instrument landing, as a marine layer weather phenomenon settled on the area, Simpson said. It crashed on a second approach, as the pilot performed what's known as a "missed approach" procedure, typically used when a pilot "can't see the runway environment."

There would have been a half-mile visibility at the time, according to Simpson, who also said the conditions appeared to have met minimum standards for a landing at the airport.

The Cessna C550 business jet was traveling from Las Vegas and crashed near French Valley Airport in Riverside County, about 85 miles (137 km) south of Los Angeles, at around 4:15 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.