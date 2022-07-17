Damaged Vehicles Seen on Montana Highway Following Deadly Pileup

At least six people were killed and eight others left injured after a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near Hardin, Montana, on Friday, June 15, local media reported citing authorities.

Two children were among those killed in the pileup, which investigators expect was caused by an “isolated extreme weather event,” ABC reported, citing Sgt. Jay Nelson of Montana Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said strong winds from an outflow were possible and warned of severe storms near Hardin on Friday evening.

Footage by Nicole Lopez shows wrecked vehicles scattered across the I-90 and poor visibility in the area. Credit: Nicole Lopez via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]

- Oh, wow. We seen them at-- oh, they were at the rest area, that RV.

