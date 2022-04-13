Six Critically Endangered Tortoises Hatched at Adelaide Zoo

Six western swamp tortoises hatched at Adelaide Zoo in South Australia, according to a press release sent on Wednesday, April 13.

The western swamp tortoise is Australia’s most endangered reptile. The critically endangered hatchlings bring the total number of western swamp tortoises in Zoos South Australia facilities to 53, according to the conservation charity.

Director of Adelaide Zoo Dr Phil Ainsley said, “By the mid-1980s it was estimated there were less than 50 individuals left in the wild, so it is such a huge milestone for us that we have now bred over that number here at Zoos SA.”

Video released on Wednesday shows one of the adorable new hatchlings. Credit: Zoos South Australia via Storyful