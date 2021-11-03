Sistsky defeats Spicer in Framingham mayoral race

Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, who became the first Black woman to be popularly elected a mayor in Massachusetts, has conceded to challenger Charlie Sisitsky, a former city councilor.

