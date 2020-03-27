Sirens Wail Round the Clock Near Queens Hospital Filled with Coronavirus Patients

Sirens wailed through the night of March 26 in the Elmhurst section of Queens, where a local hospital has become ground zero in the battle against New York City’s COVID-19 outbreak.

This video was taken by a local resident who lives near Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. The hospital has seen high death tolls from COVID-19, including at least 13 patients in the span of 24 hours.

According to official data, Queens is the hardest hit borough in New York City, with nearly a third of all confirmed positive cases of the virus. Thirty-four percent of all deaths in the city from complications related to COVID-19 have occurred in Queens. Credit: @alexowensnyc via Storyful