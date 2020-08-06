Sirens Sound Over Nagasaki as Japan Marks 75 Years Since Atomic Bombings

Japan has begun marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings which devastated Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, respectively, in 1945.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended the annual Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony. He said: “Seventy-five years have passed since a single atomic bomb deprived people said to number well more than 100,000 of their precious lives. Hiroshima, which at that time turned to ruins in an instant, achieved robust reconstruction as a world-famous city of peace thanks to the tireless efforts of our forebears.”

In this video, sirens are heard in Nagasaki, which was targeted three days after Hiroshima, resulting in tens of thousands more deaths. Credit: @mochy1205 via Storyful