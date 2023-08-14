Sirens Sound Following Fiery Crash at Detroit Airshow

A plane crashed during a performance at an air show in Michigan on August 13, with the two pilots ejecting from the MiG-23 fighter jet, according to local media.

Local media reported the plane crashed over Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti around 4 pm during the Thunder Over Michigan air show.

Video filmed by Detroit Artist Dextaboitru shows people rushing to see flames as sirens sound.

This is a developing story. Credit: Artist Dextaboitru via Storyful